Home / Cities / Pune News / ABVP protest at Pune’s SP College over fee payments
pune news

ABVP protest at Pune’s SP College over fee payments

Volunteer students of ABVP staged a protest on Tuesday at SP College against the college administration for not allowing students to pay fees in instalments
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protest at SP College in Pune against the college administration for not allowing instalment payment of fees, on Tuesday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 09:46 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE Volunteer students of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on Tuesday at SP College on Tilak road against the college administration for not allowing students to pay fees in instalments and over sport-quota admissions not being done properly.

“We are protesting here because the college administration is not at all helping students in such tough times in terms of paying the fees. When all the other colleges are allowing students to pay fees in instalments, similarly SP College should allow students the same. All students have been told to pay the full fees in one instalment. Also, the sports quota admissions have been stopped due to which students with sports’ backgrounds are unable to get admission. We have repeatedly given letters to the college for our demands, but they didn’t listen and so we protested,” said Shubhankar Bachal, Pune city secretary of ABVP.

More than 25 students shouted slogans against the college administration and also gheraoed the vehicle of college principal Savita Datar when she arrived on campus. Talking about the issue, Datar said, “We have got the demand letter from the ABVP students, and we are discussing the issue with our head office. Within two days a decision will be taken. About the sports quota related admissions, the protesting students have got some wrong information.”

