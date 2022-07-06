Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

ACB raids Pune civic deputy commissioner’s properties, unearths disproportionate assets worth 1 crore

PUNE: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune unit has filed a case of disproportionate assets against Vijay Bhaskar Landge (49), deputy commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and his wife Shubhecha Vijay Landge (43) on Tuesday after unearthing assets worth at least ₹1 crore in market value from their possession
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByShrinivas Deshpande

ACB conducted searches at four properties in Pune and one in Nashik linked to Landge. Simultaneous searches were conducted at Kothrud, Karvenagar and Nashik locations on Tuesday. The ACB claimed to have found documents of 5.5 acres of agricultural land, two 2BHK flats in Kumar Parisar Kothrud and Karvenagar, one bungalow in Nashik.

“The market value of the properties found so far is about 1.02 crore, while search is going on. The case is under investigation,” the ACB said in a statement.

A big flat in Kumar Parisar, Kothrud, owned by Vijay, has been seized. The officers believe that somebody may have tipped him off about the raid as the items collected were less than what was anticipated.

No arrest has been made in the case, informed ACB officials.

A case has been registered against Landge and his wife at Kothrud police station on Tuesday under Section 109 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and Sections 13 (1) (B) and 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

