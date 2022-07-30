ACB seeks to further investigate Eknath Khadse’s MIDC land case

The Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Saturday submitted an application with a Pune court seeking to examine fresh “material” submitted by complainant and investigate a land deal case against former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse.

ACB Pune unit on Saturday filed an application seeking permission for further investigation, taking cognisance of documents submitted by Hemant Gavande on whose complaint a case was filed by ACB in 2017.

Gavande had earlier this week submitted additional documents with sessions court where ACB had filed closure report in 2018. Additional sessions Judge SB Hedau accepted the application and out the matter for further hearing later this month.

Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande had filed complainant, alleging that Khadse bought a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Area in 2016 by misusing his position as the revenue minister in the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state.It is alleged Khadse manipulated the actual market price of the land, incurring the state exchequer a loss of ₹61.25 crore.

Superintendent of police (SP), ACB, Rajesh Bansode said, “On Saturday we have filed an application requesting further investigation of case as per the documents filed by the complaint. Court has allowed us the submit the application and our investigative officer (IO) will investigate case accordingly once application is approved.”

Gavande’s material submitted to court includes shell companies through which Khadse’s family members had purchased land in MIDC Bhosari.

The ACB request comes a month after Maharashtra has seen change of regime with Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde as chief minister and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis his deputy. Khadse, who was a senior BJP leader, quit the party two years ago and joined Nationalist Congress Party which elected him as Member of Legislative Council on June 20 this year.

Besides Gavande, activist Anjali Damania through her lawyer Asim Sarode has also submitted additional material to court seeking the reinvestigation of the case.

Advocate Asim Sarode said, “We have challenged closure report submitted by ACB in 2018,during the hearing we stated that on the basis of same documents, the ED has had initiated inquiry against Khadse and was constantly focusing on their closure report. We have all necessary documents related to the case for further investigation to be done.’’

“Our documents prove that in the sales deed, the stamp duty was not paid as per rule and transactions were made via shell companies. The complainant Anjali Damania, visited West Bengal, where the company is said to be based, but there was no such company. Despite documentary proofs, the ACB was firm on the closure of the report, hence we challenged the report , demanding further probe,” added Sarode.

“The same documents were used by the ED to start investigation, then why has the ACB not made cognisance of these documents?” questioned Sarode.

Speaking about the court’s decision, Khadse said, “ACB and ED have conducted enquires in this case. Even ACB has filed closure report in this case. Now again further investigation of case is not but for the political vendetta.’ This is nothing but the targeting me after change in government in the state.

The complainant Anjali Damania has welcomed the court order. Damania said, “Investigation in this case was not done properly, we have taken objection on the clean chit given by ACB. We will fight against the corruption and will put corrupt people behind the bars.’’

On September 4, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet, naming Eknath Khadse, Mandakini, son-in-law Girish Chaudhari, sub-registrar Ravindra Muley and Benchmark Buildcon Private Limited as accused in the Bhosari (Pune) land deal case.

Headline: Bhosari land deal case

The case

-A three-acre plot at MIDC, Bhosari was purchased by Eknath Khadse’s wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Chaudhary at ₹3.75 crore from a private person even though it was already possessed by MIDC. This entangled Khadse in conflict of interest and misuse of his official position.

-The allegation was that the minister, through his wife and son-in-law purchased a property which was admittedly acquired by MIDC, at rate far lesser than the market value of ₹30 crore.

Timeline:

May 2016 : Hemant Gawande, filed a complaint against Khadse and others, pertaining to the Bhosari MIDC land deal, at the Bund Garden police station.

June 2016: Following allegations, Khadse resigned from BJP

June 2016: The then Devendra Fadnavis govt constituted a one-member committee under retired justice DB Zoting to probe the allegations

March 2017: Bombay HC ordered a probe by ACB

April 2017: ACB files complaint against Khadse

April 2018 : ACB files 22-page C-summary report in court

May 2018: The complainant Anjali Damania challenged ACB’s closure report

October 2020 : Khadse joined National Congress Party

December 2020: Enforcement Directorate issued notice to Khadse in land deal case

July 2021: ED arrests Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhary

Sept 2021: ED files chargesheet against Khadse and Chaudhary

July 2022: Special session court gives permission to application filed by ACB for the further investigation of case