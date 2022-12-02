Home / Cities / Pune News / ACB sleuths nab court clerk for demanding bribe

pune news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 11:21 PM IST

The accused is identified as Sachin Dethe, a resident of Rajgurunagar. He was arrested at the court entrance gate and has been booked under different sections of the prevention of corruption Act

Accused was arrested for accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 lakh from a person. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a clerk for accepting a bribe of 2.5 lakh from a person on the promise that he would help him with a favourable judgment in a case currently being heard in the District Sessions Court.

The accused is identified as Sachin Dethe, a resident of Rajgurunagar. He was arrested at the court entrance gate and has been booked under different sections of the prevention of corruption Act.

The accused had promised the complainant to help in the case involving the complainant’s kin. Dethe told the complainant that he will ensure the complainant gets a clean chit in the case and demanded 2.5 lakh as a bribe for the work. After the complainant approached the ACB, sleuths under the guidance of ACB Pune SP Amol Tambe, additional SP Suraj Gurav and other team members laid a trap and arrested the accused on December 1. Dethe is posted as a senior clerk at the district court, ACB officials said.

