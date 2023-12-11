Accusing seniors of harassment, Solapur cop attempts suicide

A 34-year-old police constable stationed at Solapur jail attempted to take his own life by shooting himself on Saturday. Before his suicide attempt, he wrote a social media post in which he accused two senior police officials of mental harassment.

Senior officials are being questioned to determine if there were any lapses in addressing Kolpe’s concerns or if there were underlying issues within the department contributing to the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim has been identified as Vikas Gangaram Kolpe, a resident of police quarters in Solapur, originally hailing from Alandi.

According to police, at around 6 pm, Kolpe fired three rounds from his service pistol at himself to end his life. Immediately after the incident he was rushed to the Ashwini Hospital in Solapur city and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to police, Kolpe had been facing difficulties and suffering at the hands of his seniors, leading him to take this extreme step. The Solapur police department is actively looking into the matter to understand the root causes of the constable’s distress.

Jalindhar Supekar, special IGP, State Prison Department, visited Solapur on Sunday and reviewed the situation. He also visited the hospital and discussed the situation with doctors.

“Vikas Kolpe is admitted to the ICU in Ashwini Hospital. I have spoken with doctors; he is likely to take 2-3 more days in the ICU as per doctors.’’ Supekar said.

Speaking about Kolpe’s harassment by his seniors, Supekar said, “Solapur police are investigating the case in detail. After their report, we will decide our further line of action.’’

In the last three months, this is the third incident in which a cop has attempted suicide due to various reasons.

On November 15, Rahul Shirsat (35) stationed as a security guard at Solapur police commissioner’s residence fired at himself and died in the hospital. On October 7, assistant police inspector Anand Malale died by suicide.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com