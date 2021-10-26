Action committee claims debris dumping as blocked nullah in Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

PUNE The Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, a treat for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts, is situated by the river between Yerwada and Kalyani nagar. The sanctuary is once again facing the dumping of debris on its precincts. Residents and activists from the area have complained and claim the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials are not paying any heed to the issue.

The Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary Action Committee on Monday alleged that despite repeated complaints made at the PMC ward office there has been no action at all, as a result of which a nullah in the bird sanctuary is now blocked.

“Before the pandemic, the area was very well taken care of by bird watchers. We had planted trees and carried out cleanliness drives in the stretch near the Mula-Mutha river. However, during lockdown, there has been a decrease in the number of visitors to the sanctuary. Now, we can see that there is debris being dumped in the region,” said action committee volunteer Meghana Baphna.

Once popular among birdwatchers within and outside Pune as the “Yerawada Birding Point”, the spot, in its heydays, used to feature at least 30 different species of birdsm including the ruddy shelduck, red wattled lapwings and black headed ibis. However, due to massive garbage dumping and polluted river water, it is no longer frequented by birds, or bird watchers, in large numbers.

Pradeep Raheja, another volunteer of the action committee said that there was a natural nullah in the sanctuary.

“This nullah is now blocked due to debris dumping in the area. Blocking of such a natural nullah can cause flooding when there is intense rainfall It has also led to mosquito breeding here. Authorities should take action immediately to stop this dumping,” said Raheja.

Sameer Nikam, another volunteer from the action committee said that the members will stage a fast on October 30 to highlight the issue.

“We have written to several authorities, but no immediate relief has been given. Debris is being dumped as we speak now. To protest this, we will be organising a one day fast on October 30 to spread awareness about the issue and bring attention to this matter,” said Nikam.

Assistant municipal commissioner Suhas Jagtap said, “The bird sanctuary is under the forest department. We are looking into the matter of debris dumping. And we will take action against those who are dumping debris in the region.”