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Action taken against 94 Bangladeshi nationals for unauthorised stay

The operations were conducted in areas under Faraskhana, Samarth, Khadak, Vishrambaug, Deccan and Shivajinagar police stations

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal immigration and unauthorised stay in the city, taking action against 94 Bangladeshi nationals in Zone 1 through special verification and deportation drives since June 2025.

Special focus was placed on identifying foreign nationals allegedly using forged or incomplete identity documents. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The operations were conducted in areas under Faraskhana, Samarth, Khadak, Vishrambaug, Deccan and Shivajinagar police stations. Police said the action included document verification, detention, legal proceedings and deportation of individuals allegedly residing in Pune without valid documents or permissions.

Officials said the drives were launched following intelligence inputs, routine verification exercises and security checks in densely populated localities and rented accommodations. Special focus was placed on identifying foreign nationals allegedly using forged or incomplete identity documents.

According to data shared by Krushikesh Rawale, DCP (Zone 1), “Action was initiated against 17 Bangladeshi nationals in Zone 1. 17 women were deported back to Bangladesh after completion of legal formalities.”

In 2026 alone, action has been taken against 72 Bangladeshi nationals so far. Of these, 32 women are currently lodged in a detention centre, while deportation procedures for 40 women have been completed, Rawale said.

Preliminary investigations revealed they were allegedly engaged in prostitution in Budhwar Peth for livelihood purposes.

Officials said documentary evidence confirming their Bangladeshi nationality was recovered during verification. Further legal action, including immigration proceedings and deportation formalities, is underway.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Action taken against 94 Bangladeshi nationals for unauthorised stay
Home / Cities / Pune / Action taken against 94 Bangladeshi nationals for unauthorised stay
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