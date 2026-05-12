Action taken against 94 Bangladeshi nationals for unauthorised stay

Pune Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal immigration and unauthorised stay in the city, taking action against 94 Bangladeshi nationals in Zone 1 through special verification and deportation drives since June 2025.

Special focus was placed on identifying foreign nationals allegedly using forged or incomplete identity documents. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The operations were conducted in areas under Faraskhana, Samarth, Khadak, Vishrambaug, Deccan and Shivajinagar police stations. Police said the action included document verification, detention, legal proceedings and deportation of individuals allegedly residing in Pune without valid documents or permissions.

Officials said the drives were launched following intelligence inputs, routine verification exercises and security checks in densely populated localities and rented accommodations. Special focus was placed on identifying foreign nationals allegedly using forged or incomplete identity documents.

According to data shared by Krushikesh Rawale, DCP (Zone 1), “Action was initiated against 17 Bangladeshi nationals in Zone 1. 17 women were deported back to Bangladesh after completion of legal formalities.”

In 2026 alone, action has been taken against 72 Bangladeshi nationals so far. Of these, 32 women are currently lodged in a detention centre, while deportation procedures for 40 women have been completed, Rawale said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the operations are being carried out in coordination with government agencies to ensure compliance with immigration laws and security protocols. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the operations are being carried out in coordination with government agencies to ensure compliance with immigration laws and security protocols. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Citizens have also been urged to inform police about suspicious tenants or individuals residing without proper identification documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citizens have also been urged to inform police about suspicious tenants or individuals residing without proper identification documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Faraskhana police detained five Bangladeshi women allegedly residing illegally in India during a late-night combing operation in Budhwar Peth red-light area on Sunday. The operation was conducted between 1 am and 9 am on May 11, following instructions from Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to trace and act against illegal Bangladeshi nationals staying in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Faraskhana police detained five Bangladeshi women allegedly residing illegally in India during a late-night combing operation in Budhwar Peth red-light area on Sunday. The operation was conducted between 1 am and 9 am on May 11, following instructions from Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to trace and act against illegal Bangladeshi nationals staying in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A police team raided a residential building in Budhwar Peth and detained five women suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals. During questioning, police allegedly found that the women had crossed the India-Bangladesh border illegally and were residing in Pune without valid travel or identity documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team raided a residential building in Budhwar Peth and detained five women suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals. During questioning, police allegedly found that the women had crossed the India-Bangladesh border illegally and were residing in Pune without valid travel or identity documents. {{/usCountry}}

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Preliminary investigations revealed they were allegedly engaged in prostitution in Budhwar Peth for livelihood purposes.

Officials said documentary evidence confirming their Bangladeshi nationality was recovered during verification. Further legal action, including immigration proceedings and deportation formalities, is underway.

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