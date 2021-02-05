Active Covid cases in Pune district now 6,545

Active cases in Pune district have come down to 6,545 as per the state health department on Thursday. As on Thursday, a total of 516 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported with 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. Six deaths were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), five in Pune rural and one death in PCMC were reported on Thursday.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 1,99,339 Covid cases and 4,533 deaths till Thursday whereas PCMC has reported 97,440 cases so far and a total of 1,317 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 93,346 total cases so far and 2,138 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 3,90,125 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 3,75,550 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,030 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 6,545 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 5,339 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 19,48,674 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 95.71%.

Across Maharashtra, 2,736 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 46 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.52%.

The state health department stated out of 1,48,21561 laboratory samples, 20,36,002 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 13.74% patients till Thursday.

Currently 1,78,676 people are in home quarantine and 1,911 people are in institutional quarantine.