Active Covid cases in Pune division now lower than during first wave

PUNE All five districts of the Pune division have seen a drop in active Covid-19 cases. The current numbers are lower than the number of active cases during the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020.

The five districts, including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur, had a deadly first wave and a deadlier second wave. All these districts now have less than a few hundred active cases, except Pune, which still reports 2,000 active cases, of which close to 900 are home isolations and 1,000 are admitted in hospitals.

The five districts in the division are now seeing a drop in the number of active cases, new cases and also case fatalities as the spread of the infection is lowering. The active Covid-19 cases in these districts as of November 17 vis-a-vis the number of active cases before the first wave are: Pune at 2,882; which on May 21, 2020 was 2,491; Satara reports 193 active cases which is almost the same as June 23, 2020, when 195 patients were undergoing treatment; Sangli has reported 171 active cases, the same as it was in July, 2020 when 159 cases were reported; Kolhapur has reported 130 active cases and on July 2, 2020, 140 cases were reported; and Solapur has reported 228 active cases which was the same May 12, 2020, when 251 patients were undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “All the districts and in fact even the state is witnessing a fall of the second wave which has now further fallen than what it was before the first wave. However, despite this we need to keep in mind that there are some western countries that are seeing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. The overall Covid-19 situation looks promising right now, but if we want that to continue we must continue to wear masks, maintain social distance wherever possible and also maintain hand and respiratory hygiene even as more commercial activities are opening up.”