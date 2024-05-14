Activist demands inquiry for missing names from voter list 

Civic activist Vivek Velankar filed an application with the Election Commission of India, seeking details regarding the process of deleting the names from the voters list for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Velankar also urged the commission to establish a committee to investigate the removal of names from the voter list. During polls on Monday, there were several complaints of names missing on the voter list. (HT PHOTO)

According to Velankar, “Every time the administration blames the citizens for missing names from the voter list. Punekars were criticised for not verifying their names in the draft lists that were published before it was finalised. If someone has been voting for many years, how can the administration delete their names without informing them? Even according to the election commission’s rules, names will be deleted only if there is a death or a change of address.”

During polls on Monday, there were several complaints of names missing on the voter list.

“This time, many citizens’ names are missing, and even the administration acknowledged that certain data points are missing. If India is a global IT powerhouse, how come names are missing from digitised lists?” Velankar asked.

Sanjeevan Sangale, a citizen from Shirur LS, said that voting slips are not distributed properly by officials in the Bhosari assembly area. “There are several names missing on the voter list, and it has duplicate names. We are confused to see names missing from the list,” he said.