Activists demand cancellation of amnesty scheme for repeat property tax defaulters

PUNE The Sajag Nagrik Manch on Monday demanded cancellation of amnesty scheme benefits for property tax holders repeatedly turning defaulters as also recovery of fines from them.
Sajag Nagrik Manch’s Vivek Velenkar said, “We inspected the documents and got surprising information. In the year 2020-21, a total 1.5 lakh citizens took the benefit of the amnesty scheme and got a waiver of 75% in fines. But out of the 1.5 lakh citizens, the same 45,745 citizens became defaulters in the year 2021-22. A total ₹151 crore is due from them.”
“We demand cancellation of benefits received in the year 2020-21 by these people who are becoming defaulters again and again,” Velenkar said.
He said that in the year 2020-21, a total 3,148 open plot owners took the benefit of the amnesty scheme and among them, 945 plot owners again became defaulters in the year 2021-22.
Velenkar said, “Actually, launching an amnesty scheme every year is an injustice to honest taxpayers who pay taxes regularly. But the honest taxpayers do not get any reward rather those defaulting on tax every year get various benefits. The PMC policy to introduce the amnesty scheme is demoralising for honest taxpayers.”
The intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested two close aides of fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and claimed to have thwarted possible efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disturb the peace and tranquility of the state. Those arrested have been identified as Harsh Kumar and Raghav, both residents of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district. Police also recovered a foreign-made MP-5 gun and 44 live rounds from their possession.
Acting on the bail cancellation application moved by the Uttar Pradesh government, the MP and MLA court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in a criminal case wherein he had allegedly kidnapped the key witness of BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and had also compelled him to turn hostile in the case. The bail was granted to a former MP, Atiq Ahmad, by the sessions court, Prayagraj in 2017.
PUNE As the smart city mission inches closer to rollout, the central government has instructed the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited not to float any new tenders. In keeping with the central government's directions, the PSCDCL has started handing over projects to the Pune Municipal Corporation. As the smart city project was launched from Pune by the Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was a much hyped project.
Seven students of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya (RML) National Law University here tested positive for Covid on Monday, said university vice chancellor prof SK Bhatnagar. In the first shift, exams were held for BA-LLB first and third semesters, LLM second semester while in the second shift there were exams for fourth, eighth and tenth semester students.
Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old who was involved in over 20 cases of kidnappings, robberies, and house-breakings and is also wanted in a murder case. The accused identified as Amol Mohan Awate, a resident of Samata Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), was externed from Mumbai city in 2018 for two years in view of Awate's criminal activities, particularly in the Pant Nagar area in Ghatkopar.
