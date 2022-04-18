Activists demand cancellation of amnesty scheme for repeat property tax defaulters

PUNE The Sajag Nagrik Manch on Monday demanded cancellation of amnesty scheme benefits for property tax holders repeatedly turning defaulters as also recovery of fines from them.

Sajag Nagrik Manch’s Vivek Velenkar said, “We inspected the documents and got surprising information. In the year 2020-21, a total 1.5 lakh citizens took the benefit of the amnesty scheme and got a waiver of 75% in fines. But out of the 1.5 lakh citizens, the same 45,745 citizens became defaulters in the year 2021-22. A total ₹151 crore is due from them.”

“We demand cancellation of benefits received in the year 2020-21 by these people who are becoming defaulters again and again,” Velenkar said.

He said that in the year 2020-21, a total 3,148 open plot owners took the benefit of the amnesty scheme and among them, 945 plot owners again became defaulters in the year 2021-22.

Velenkar said, “Actually, launching an amnesty scheme every year is an injustice to honest taxpayers who pay taxes regularly. But the honest taxpayers do not get any reward rather those defaulting on tax every year get various benefits. The PMC policy to introduce the amnesty scheme is demoralising for honest taxpayers.”