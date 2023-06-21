Home / Cities / Pune News / Activists oppose allocation of 2 crore to PMC’s PPP-based eye hospital

Activists oppose allocation of 2 crore to PMC's PPP-based eye hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Civic activists have opposed the allocation of ₹2 crore to Vision Next Foundation Eye Hospital, Bopodi for purchasing equipments by PMC

Pune: Civic activists have opposed the allocation of 2 crore to Vision Next Foundation Eye Hospital, Bopodi for purchasing equipment.

Civic activists have opposed the allocation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore to Vision Next Foundation Eye Hospital, Bopodi for purchasing equipment by PMC (HT)
Civic activists have opposed the allocation of 2 crore to Vision Next Foundation Eye Hospital, Bopodi for purchasing equipment by PMC (HT)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had given this hospital to be run on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and it was decided that the operator would purchase equipments. PMC had Vision Next Foundation to run the hospital for 30 years on PPP basis.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “As per the contract in between PMC and the operator, it was decided that the Vision Next Foundation would purchase 43 equipment, which are required to run the hospital. However, despite being operational for the past five years, the PMC put forth a proposal to the standing committee seeking 2 crore funds to purchase equipments.”

“Why is the PMC allocating money, when the hospital has already had some equipments. What’s worse, is that the PMC will transfer money which was collected under CSR funds during the pandemic. Hence, we are objecting to it,” added Velankar.

PMC additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade said, “The proposal has been put forth to the standing committee, however, no decision has been taken.”

A senior official from the PMC health department requesting anonymity said, “We had changed the contract recently.The facilities provided at this hospital are unique and there is no other hospital where such procedures are performed as per the government rate, but the PMC is providing such services at nominal rates.”

