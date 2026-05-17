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Actor Usha Chavan thanks Shinde for intervening in dispute over her Pune land; Dy CM stays TDR deal

Actor Usha Chavan thanks Shinde for intervening in dispute over her Pune land; Dy CM stays TDR deal

Published on: May 17, 2026 05:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Senior Marathi film actor Usha Chavan on Sunday said she had received relief in a Pune land dispute case following the intervention of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Actor Usha Chavan thanks Shinde for intervening in dispute over her Pune land; Dy CM stays TDR deal

She said Shinde ordered a temporary stay on a Transferable Development Rights transaction linked to her disputed land in Pune's Dhankawadi area. The matter pertaining to the land has been in court for the past 26 years.

Chavan said after the court upheld the claim of her son Hridaynath Kadu Deshmukh on the property, a private developer got the TDR transferred in its name.

A press release said Shinde, who handles the Urban Development portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis government, directed that the TDR transaction be kept in abeyance until all stakeholders are heard and documents related to the case are examined.

Chavan had recently posted a video on social media appealing to Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde to intervene and ensure justice. Her husband Dattatray Kadu Deshmukh had also presented the family's side of the dispute to media persons in Pune.

Thanking Shinde and Desai, Chavan said she was now confident the matter would move in the right direction and that she and her son would get justice.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Actor Usha Chavan thanks Shinde for intervening in dispute over her Pune land; Dy CM stays TDR deal
Home / Cities / Pune / Actor Usha Chavan thanks Shinde for intervening in dispute over her Pune land; Dy CM stays TDR deal
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