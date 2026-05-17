Mumbai, Senior Marathi film actor Usha Chavan on Sunday said she had received relief in a Pune land dispute case following the intervention of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Actor Usha Chavan thanks Shinde for intervening in dispute over her Pune land; Dy CM stays TDR deal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She said Shinde ordered a temporary stay on a Transferable Development Rights transaction linked to her disputed land in Pune's Dhankawadi area. The matter pertaining to the land has been in court for the past 26 years.

Chavan said after the court upheld the claim of her son Hridaynath Kadu Deshmukh on the property, a private developer got the TDR transferred in its name.

A press release said Shinde, who handles the Urban Development portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis government, directed that the TDR transaction be kept in abeyance until all stakeholders are heard and documents related to the case are examined.

Chavan had recently posted a video on social media appealing to Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde to intervene and ensure justice. Her husband Dattatray Kadu Deshmukh had also presented the family's side of the dispute to media persons in Pune.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday morning, Chavan visited Anand Ashram at Tembhi Naka in Thane along with her son to seek intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday morning, Chavan visited Anand Ashram at Tembhi Naka in Thane along with her son to seek intervention. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She placed her V Shantaram life time achievement award before the portrait of Anand Dighe, the late Shiv Sena leader and mentor of Shinde. After actor-producer Mangesh Desai was informed about the issue, he intimated Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She placed her V Shantaram life time achievement award before the portrait of Anand Dighe, the late Shiv Sena leader and mentor of Shinde. After actor-producer Mangesh Desai was informed about the issue, he intimated Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shinde contacted official D Govindraj and instructed that the TDR transaction undertaken by the Pune Municipal Corporation be temporarily stayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shinde contacted official D Govindraj and instructed that the TDR transaction undertaken by the Pune Municipal Corporation be temporarily stayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Shinde also directed that separate hearings be held involving both disputing parties, the developer and the civic body. All parties have been asked to submit their documents, and a final decision will be taken only after all aspects are examined," the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Shinde also directed that separate hearings be held involving both disputing parties, the developer and the civic body. All parties have been asked to submit their documents, and a final decision will be taken only after all aspects are examined," the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, Shinde spoke to Chavan over phone and assured her that no injustice would be allowed. A final decision would be taken after scrutiny of all relevant documents, Shinde told the veteran actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Shinde spoke to Chavan over phone and assured her that no injustice would be allowed. A final decision would be taken after scrutiny of all relevant documents, Shinde told the veteran actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Thanking Shinde and Desai, Chavan said she was now confident the matter would move in the right direction and that she and her son would get justice.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

mumbai mumbai‬ See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON