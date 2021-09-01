Actress Payal Rohatgi booked for comments against Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru; lawyer says video is from 2019

PUNE Actress Payal Rohatgi was booked by Pune police on Wednesday for sharing objectionable videos against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Her lawyer, however, has claimed that the videos may be from 2019 for which she is already facing a case.

Rohatgi was booked for defamation as well as making comments promoting enmity.

The case has been registered after a complaint was lodged by a city leader of the Indian National Congress, Sangita Tiwari.

“The actress has made such ’distasteful’ remarks against our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. She has uploaded such videos earlier and was arrested also. I have written letters to the chief minister as well as the home minister of the state and demanded her immediate arrest. We will call for a protest if the police fail to arrest her,” said Tewari.

“News reports have been circulating about the case against my client Rohatgi since this morning (Wednesday). However, we have received no notice about any such case being registered. The video referred to in the complaint may be from 2019. A case against that video is at the trial stage in Boondi court. For the past year, my client has had no activity on either Twitter or Facebook as her accounts are inactive. Since that case was registered, she has neither made nor posted any such controversial video. All the allegations against my client are baseless,” said advocate Manoj Saboo, representing Rohatgi, in a video.

The accused woman’s Twitter account has been suspended on multiple occasions over her videos. In June 2020, her Twitter account was first suspended for sharing similar videos. It was again suspended in July 2020.

Assistant police inspector Uttam Mane of Shivajinagar police station, who is investigating the case, said, “We received a complaint through the cyber cell and we have registered a case. We will investigate the technical details about the video referred to by the complainant to check whether it is a new video or the old one.”

A case under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), 500 (defamation), 505 (2), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the actress at Shivajinagar police station.