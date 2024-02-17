 Adhalrao Patil firm on LS polls even after CM appointed him as MHADA chief - Hindustan Times
Adhalrao Patil firm on LS polls even after CM appointed him as MHADA chief

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 18, 2024 05:52 AM IST

His remarks came days after Ajit Pawar made it clear that NCP will contest Lok Sabha polls on all seats previously held by party since 2019

A day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appointed former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil as the president of Pune unit of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), he is firm on contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Shirur amid speculations that Shirur seat may go to alliance partner during seat sharing talks.

The Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government appointed Adhalrao as a MHADA president on Friday during the state level meet of the Shiv Sena at Kolhapur.

Adhalrao said, “I am happy that I have been appointed as a MHADA president. It will give me a chance to serve people by building the affordable houses. However, it doesn’t mean I am out of race for Lok Sabha polls. I will definitely contests Lok Sabha election from Shirur.”

Adhalrao has been preparing for Lok Sabha polls for the past few months.

“My aim is to contest Lok Sabha election,” the three-time MP said.

His remarks came days after Ajit Pawar made it clear that NCP will contest Lok Sabha polls on all seats previously held by party since 2019.

Shirur is currently represented by Amol Kolhe, who is with the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP.

