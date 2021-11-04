Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Admission process for engineering UG, PG courses begins
pune news

Admission process for engineering UG, PG courses begins

Students can apply for the engineering and technology degree courses (BE and BTech) till November 18 and the first general merit list will be announced on November 22
The admission process for the engineering undergraduate and post-graduate courses for this academic year has begun, as the state common entrance test (CET) cell has now declared its online admission schedule for students. (Representative Photo)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:59 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

The admission process for the engineering undergraduate and post-graduate courses for this academic year has begun, as the state common entrance test (CET) cell has now declared its online admission schedule for students.

Students can apply for the engineering and technology degree courses (BE and BTech) till November 18 and the first general merit list will be announced on November 22.

As per information given by the state CET cell, there will be two admission rounds conducted online. Students need to first register online, submit an application, upload the necessary documents on the website, then verification of these documents and applications will be done before the application is confirmed.

While students will be able to opt for e-scrutiny online, or by going to the nearest centres to can get their documents verified. The first round of admissions will start from November 28. The provisional allotment list for this round will be announced on December 2 and the students will know the final allotment list and allotted colleges on December 3.

RELATED STORIES

“However, considering the Covid-19 outbreak and at present situation, it is essential to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding for document verification. In view of this, the

concept of e-Scrutiny of the documents is introduced. The candidate shall choose any one mode for document verification during the filling of the form,” said R S Jagtap, state CET cell director.

Admission process for engineering courses

- Online registration and upload documents - November 18 till 5 pm

- Document verification, application confirmation, e-scrutiny, or scrutiny by visiting a centre - November 20 till 5 pm

- Provisional general merit List announcement - November 22

- Objections to the general provisional merit list, period for filing objections - November 23- 25

- Final merit list announced - November 27

- Announcement of vacancy details for the first round of admission - November 27

Website for online registration of students – www.mahacet.org

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP