Admissions under RTE begin, registrations open until March 21st

The admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) have begun from Wednesday, according to the school education and sports department. Parents can now register under the RTE until March 21.

According to the education department, there are 9,431 schools across Maharashtra with over 96,629 vacant seats in the state.

For Pune district, 985 schools have registered under the RTE and there are 14,773 seats available for interested candidates.

The education department has urged parents to take part in the admission process to ensure that each child gets a seat. Last year, due to the pandemic, many RTE seats remained vacant and so this year the education department has urged parents to fill the forms.

As the process of registration started on Wednesday, parents who filled the form faced a few glitches.

Mukund Kirdat, city-based education activist and member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that parents faced technical errors while filling the preferences.

“There were some technical glitches. A major issue was that of location. Especially, for Parents filling the form from Warje, they were shown the Aundh region. The education department has made the region in such a way that this has caused inconvenience to many parents. Also, some schools in rural parts are still with the Zilla Parishad (ZP) so the parents are not able to locate these schools on the map while giving their preference,” said Kirdat.

While talking about the fewer number of seats under the RTE in Pune district, Kirdat highlighted that each year the number of vacant seats should increase, but the picture is different.

“It is because many schools do not register with the education department. The department should declare the names of those who did not register with them. Also, there are a lot of loopholes that schools exploit. The education department should take stern action against these schools,” said Kirdat.

Dinkar Temkar, in-charge of RTE Maharashtra said that on day 1, around 12,000 parents have registered under the RTE.

“There have been no grievances as of yet where parents have struggled to fill the forms. The vacant seats are less this time as last time also the seats were less. There are fewer admissions at English medium schools already and so there are fewer vacancies this time as well,” said Temkar.