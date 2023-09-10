Adnan Sheikh, nine accomplices booked under MCOCA

Pune: The city police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against Adnan Abid Sheikh and his nine gang members.

Adnan, 25, of Hadapsar and his six aides were arrested in connection with the murder of Ajim Sheikh and creating terror in the area by brandishing weapons in Wanowrie during the night of August 17.

The arrested include Sadik Abdul Karim (56), Anis Sadik Sheikh (32), Shakid Kadar Sayyad (30), Mohsin Javed Sheikh (24) and Shebaz Kadi Sheikh (28) from Hadapsar. Adnan’s accomplices Jakid Kadar Sayyad (45), Amik Akil Sayyad (20), Sikandar Ayub Sheikh (35) and Akbar Afzal Hussain Sheikh (43) from Hadapsar are on the run.

According to the police, Sadik Karim and his son Anis Karim met were Ajim at Alinagar area in Hadapsar area at around 8 pm on August 17 to sort out the quarrel that took place between both sided on August 16. However, during the meeting, eight members of Sheikh gang attacked Ajim with weapons and killed him. Later, the gang roamed in the area carrying weapons.

Following the murder, Wanowrie police registered a case and arrested six accused.

Police officials said MCOCA was invoked against the Adnan gang as they were involved in many bodily offences registered in the locality.

Along with IPC Sections 302, 307, 323, 504, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 120(b) of the IPC, 4(25) of the Arms Act and Section 3(1)(ii) 3(2), 3(4) of MCOCA has been invoked against the accused.