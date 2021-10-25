Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Afghan students may get ICCR scholarships on sympathetic grounds
pune news

Afghan students may get ICCR scholarships on sympathetic grounds

In case of those students who are planning to take admission to a new academic programme or course, we are thinking of giving them ICCR scholarships on sympathetic grounds, says Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajya Sabha MP and president of the Council for Indian Cultural Relations
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajya Sabha MP and president of the Council for Indian Cultural Relations, on Monday said that they are considering on sympathetic grounds to grant scholarships to Afghan students in India planning to take admission to new academic courses. (In pic) MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (L) and SPPU VC Nitin Karmalkar (R) at a press conference at Savitribai Phule Pune University. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 10:24 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajya Sabha MP and president of the Council for Indian Cultural Relations, on Monday said that they are considering on sympathetic grounds to grant scholarships to Afghan students in India planning to take admission to new academic courses. He was at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for a programme after which he interacted with the media.

“In case of Afghan students who are here in India and have completed their studies, their visa extension is a matter which can be addressed only by the union home ministry and we cannot comment on it. But in case of those students who are planning to take admission to a new academic programme or course, we are thinking of giving them ICCR scholarships on sympathetic grounds,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

“Afghan students will get admission on the basis of merit and if they get admission, we are certainly thinking of granting them scholarships. Once they secure admission, we will consider them even though they have not come through proper channel. We receive names from the embassy for granting scholarships and this year as a special case, we need to take the decision here itself for Afghan students who have already come to India and are finishing their earlier courses,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

There are more than 4,000 Afghan students studying in various universities and colleges in Pune but more than 70% have returned to their homeland in the past one year. The Afghanistan Students’ Association in Pune is coordinating with the Indian- government, embassy and universities regarding student-related issues and visa extension for a majority of Afghan students.

Before the press interaction, Sahasrabuddhe spoke about implementation of the new educational policy (2020) at the prize ceremony of the university-level open essay competition.

“In terms of education, the country needed a new policy to come out of its colonial mentality and carry the fragrance of its own soil. This fundamental change has been adopted in the new education policy and emphasis has been placed on mother-tongue education. Language is related to our beliefs and worries, hence the emphasis in the policy on mother-tongue education. This policy has been formulated by including Swadeshi, Swabhasha, Swabhav and Swadharma,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP