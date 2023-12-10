AFS installs drone system to counter threats from rogue UAVs

Pune: The Indian Air Force (IAF) bases in India have installed counter drone systems that neutralise unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) using technologies comprising hard-kill and soft-kill options. Radio frequency (RF) jamming, satellite link jamming, “spoofing” that takes control or misdirects drone by feeding spurious communications link, and “blinding” by using a strong light beam come under soft-kill options; and high-powered microwave (HPM), laser-based weapons (DEW), nets, projectiles, and collision drones are termed as hard-kill options.

Speaking at a media outreach programme, Air Commodore Shekhar Yadav, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station (AFS) Pune said, “Flying bases and areas up to 3 km of radius are ‘no drone zone’. The Indian Air Force has installed counter drone systems at its bases to check unidentified flying objects. Hence, public and private owners are requested to seek clearance from the closest airport or Air Force Station before undertaking drone flying exercise.”

The air force official said the government has issued a new policy on drone usage dated September 27, 2023. “With the proliferation of many small models of drones, especially those for extracurricular purposes, there is an increased risk to aircraft, more so in the vicinity of the airfield area. Drone strikes have emerged as major threats to military installations and must be detected early enough to protect assets and troops,” Yadav said.

On the issue of security of defence establishments after the terrorist attack in Pathankot, Yadav said that the base has an elaborate security setup manned round the clock. Regular training and drills are conducted to keep personnel and procedures in shape and ready for eventuality.

The senior official has appealed to residents living near the air base in Pune to alert security personnel of any divergence or unusual activity. The Air Force Station Pune, established in 1939, hosts two fighter squadrons, an air defence squadron and a radar unit.