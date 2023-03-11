After aerial survey Nitin Gadkari says ‘Palkhi Marg’ nearing completion

The ‘Palkhi Marg’, which hundreds of pilgrims use to walk on foot between Dehu and Alandi, is nearing completion, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday. Gadkari after conducting an aerial survey of the ‘palkhi marg’ said by January next year, the route will be open for devotees.

The Union minister of road transport and highways said the survey was to see first-hand the progress in the construction of the route, comprising three packages each for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg.

“Palkhi Marg is a matter of faith. This is not just a road but an attempt to create a Bhakti Marg. We are designing something so that the feet of the devotees who undertake this pilgrimage by foot get relief. The route is nearing completion,” he told reporters here.

“Dehu, Alandi and Pandharpur are three important places. The Union and state governments will develop road-side amenities jointly,” he added.

Speaking about Navale Bridge, the site of a multi-vehicle accident in November last year, Gadkari said speed guns had been installed at the site and a detailed project report of the structure was being prepared.

At least 24 vehicles collided with each other on Navale Bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in November, injuring more than 20 persons.

Gadkari attends events with Pawar in Baramati

Gadkari on Saturday visited Baramati and attended various programmes along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

Gadkari visited various institutes initiated by Pawar and appreciated the work carried out by him. Maharashtra leader of opposition Ajit Pawar and MP Supriya Sule attended the programme.