After arrest, health dept moves to probe doctor’s 25-yr govt service

Pune: The Maharashtra public health department will seek a departmental inquiry against gynaecologist Dr Tukaram Mote, who was recently arrested in connection with an alleged illegal abortion case in Pune district. The proposed probe will examine Dr Mote’s conduct during his nearly 25-year tenure in the public health department, including allegations of professional irregularities and possible violations of government service rules.

Maharashtra public health department will seek departmental inquiry against Dr Tukaram Mote, who was recently arrested in connection with alleged illegal abortion case in Pune district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Dr Mote served as a medical officer at the rural hospital in Yavat and sought voluntary retirement on June 5, 2025. While his request was not accepted by the government, officials said he stopped reporting to work and began private practice.

Dr Mote was arrested by Daund police on June 7 in connection with an alleged illegal abortion racket. A second FIR was registered against him and his wife, Dr Rajshree Mote, at Uruli Kanchan police station on June 11 over alleged violations of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act at a private hospital.

Pune district civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalle said the district health administration will recommend a formal departmental inquiry to the state government, which will appoint a committee to examine Dr Mote’s service record and determine whether any malpractice or service-rule violations occurred during his tenure.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the departmental inquiry will run independently of the ongoing criminal investigations by Daund and Uruli Kanchan police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the departmental inquiry will run independently of the ongoing criminal investigations by Daund and Uruli Kanchan police. {{/usCountry}}

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