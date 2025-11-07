After controversy, SPPU circular clarifies ‘Career Katta’ is optional

Pune: In a major relief for students, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday issued a new circular declaring “Career Katta” programme optional, following weeks of protests by students, organisations and criticism over compulsory collection of fees. SPPU on Wednesday issued new circular declaring “Career Katta” programme optional, following weeks of protests by students, organisations and criticism over compulsory collection of fees. (HT FILE)

The students had urged the director of higher education (DHE) and SPPU vice-chancellor to clarify on participation in the government-sponsored initiative.

The circular issued by DHE on October 19, 2025, directed varsities to include ₹365 registration fee for “Career Katta” under the “extra-curricular or activity” category for the 2025–26 academic year. Universities were asked to collect the amount from students and submit compliance reports by November 30.

However, students opposed the mandatory training when many were demanding exam fee relief due to recent floods in several districts. Faculty and student unions also argued that “Career Katta”, which offers training in soft skills, entrepreneurship, communication, and competitive exam preparation, should remain voluntary.

The SPPU circular dated November 5 and signed by deputy registrar Munjaji Rasave states that the registration fee of ₹365 will be part of the university’s fee structure under “extra-curricular or activity”, and participation is optional.

With the new circular, the controversy surrounding “Career Katta” appears to have settled at least for now. The programme will continue to be available for interested students.