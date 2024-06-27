 After defence minister’s instructions, damaged aircraft at Pune Airport shifted to defence land - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After defence minister’s instructions, damaged aircraft at Pune Airport shifted to defence land

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2024 05:52 AM IST

Mohol met Singh on Wednesday and requested that the Air India aircraft which was blocking the parking bay be shifted to the adjacent defence land

Following instructions from union defence minister Rajnath Singh and minister of state for civil aviation Muralidhar Mohol, the damaged Air India aircraft at Pune Airport was removed from the parking bay and shifted to defence land.

With the damaged aircraft obstructing airport operations, it was difficult to handle various flights. (HT PHOTO)
With the damaged aircraft obstructing airport operations, it was difficult to handle various flights. (HT PHOTO)

Mohol met Singh on Wednesday and requested that the Air India aircraft which was blocking the parking bay be shifted to the adjacent defence land. Pune Airport falls under the ministry of defence. “The Air India plane which met with an accident at Pune International Airport was blocking the parking bay. I requested union defence minister to allow shifting it to defence land till such time it undergoes repairs,” Mohol said.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“I thank the defence minister for immediately approving our request and allowing the damaged aircraft to be shifted to defence land within 24 hours,” Mohol said.

With the damaged aircraft obstructing airport operations, it was difficult to handle various flights. After the aircraft was shifted to defence land, Mohol said that the flight schedule at Pune Airport would normalise within a few hours. As Mohol is representing Pune, he had put up various demands related to Pune before the defence minister. Among these, he had requested that the airstrip at the airport be allowed to be extended as the maximum number of international flights operate from Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / After defence minister’s instructions, damaged aircraft at Pune Airport shifted to defence land
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On