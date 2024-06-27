After defence minister’s instructions, damaged aircraft at Pune Airport shifted to defence land

Following instructions from union defence minister Rajnath Singh and minister of state for civil aviation Muralidhar Mohol, the damaged Air India aircraft at Pune Airport was removed from the parking bay and shifted to defence land. With the damaged aircraft obstructing airport operations, it was difficult to handle various flights. (HT PHOTO)

Mohol met Singh on Wednesday and requested that the Air India aircraft which was blocking the parking bay be shifted to the adjacent defence land. Pune Airport falls under the ministry of defence. “The Air India plane which met with an accident at Pune International Airport was blocking the parking bay. I requested union defence minister to allow shifting it to defence land till such time it undergoes repairs,” Mohol said.

“I thank the defence minister for immediately approving our request and allowing the damaged aircraft to be shifted to defence land within 24 hours,” Mohol said.

With the damaged aircraft obstructing airport operations, it was difficult to handle various flights. After the aircraft was shifted to defence land, Mohol said that the flight schedule at Pune Airport would normalise within a few hours. As Mohol is representing Pune, he had put up various demands related to Pune before the defence minister. Among these, he had requested that the airstrip at the airport be allowed to be extended as the maximum number of international flights operate from Pune.