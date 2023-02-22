After errors in HSC English paper state board to take decision in favour of students, official announcement soon

The second day of the ongoing Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations on Wednesday passed without event unlike the first day when three errors were found in the English question paper. Meanwhile, the state board clarified that the issue of the English paper will not affect students and that a meeting will be held with senior officials after which a decision will be taken in favour of the students.

Students during HSC exam at Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce on Wednesday (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, two exams were conducted; the ‘Hindi’ language paper was scheduled between 11 am and 2.10 pm whereas other language papers (German, Chinese, Japanese and Persian) were scheduled between 3 pm and 6.10 pm. As per the information shared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), a total eight cases of cheating were registered on Wednesday; all of them in the morning session Hindi paper. Of the eight cheating cases registered, four were registered in the Aurangabad division; three in the Nagpur division; and one in the Pune division.

Mandar Sadigle, an HSC student, said, “The Hindi paper was easy today and all the questions were properly printed in the question paper. Yesterday during the English paper, all of us were confused and worried as questions worth six marks were wrongly printed. We hope that now on, all question papers will be correctly printed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the first day of the Class 12 HSC exams on Tuesday, the state board had wrongly printed the answers of three sub-questions in the English question paper due to which students were confused. However, the state board clarified that the issue of the English paper will not affect the students. Anuradha Oak, secretary of the state board, said, “In such cases, the decision is taken in favour of the students. So, the six marks will be given to students who have attempted the question, whereas an official decision will only be taken after the meeting is conducted.”