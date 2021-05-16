Home / Cities / Pune News / After Goa and Mumbai, NDRF teams airlifted to Gujarat
After Goa and Mumbai, NDRF teams airlifted to Gujarat

The National disaster response force (NDRF) operation in Pune has deployed five more teams for relief work on Sunday in light of cyclone Tauktae
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The National disaster response force (NDRF) operation in Pune has deployed five more teams for relief work on Sunday in light of cyclone Tauktae. The teams were airlifted from Pune to Ahmedabad and Goa. Five other teams were deployed until Saturday - one in Goa and four in Mumbai.

“Five teams of NDRF will shortly airlift from Pune technical airport to Ahmedabad, Gujarat amid Cyclone Tauktae,” read a statement from an NDRF official on Sunday.

In Goa, vehicles were stuck in Margaon as the rainfall and winds had caused tree felling. The ambulances and vehicles heading towards a major hospital were stuck due to the blockages.

“Road leading to TB hospital, Margao was blocked due to falling of heavy trees and was cleared by Goa team amid of heavy rain as supplies are cut to the hospital due to this block,” read the NDRF statement.

The ministry of Earth Science of India predicted the movement of the cyclone and issued warnings and possible measures to be taken.

“It is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-north-westwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning,” read a statement from the ministry of Earth Science of India.

Rainfall warnings were issued until May 19 in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, South and North Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

