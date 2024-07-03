After Lonavla mishap, Pune dist admin razes illegal structures near Bhushi dam

After the tragic incident in which five people were swept away in a waterfall, Lonavla Municipal Council (LMC), local police, forest and railway officials acted against over 70 unauthorised structures near Bhushi Dam on Tuesday. The demolition drive faced opposition from the locals as they alleged notices were not served before the demolition drive. (HT PHOTO)

Five people, including four minors, died after drowning in a waterfall behind the Bhushi Dam in Lonavla on June 30.

Ashok Sable, chief officer at LMC, said, “After the drowning incident, district collector Suhas Diwase visited the site and met all stakeholders. We were told to act against illegal encroachments like tea stalls and other eateries. Accordingly, we had given them 24 hours to clear the structures after which we razed over 70 unauthorised structures considering the safety and security of the tourists.”

“These illegal constructions were placed on the railway department’s land and did not have requisite permissions,” said Sable.

Suhas Jagtap, senior police inspector at Lonavla police station, said, “These illegal structures near the dam were creating disturbance for the traffic while also leading to temptation for tourists to reach risky spots. Therefore, we have razed them.”

The demolition drive faced opposition from the locals as they alleged notices were not served before the demolition drive.

Shanta Dodmise, a vada pav and tea stall owner, said, “We were not given prior notice. I have suffered losses because of this action.”

Meanwhile, the district administration has prohibited entry of tourists at popular spots in Pune district, including Lonavla.

Surendra Navale, sub-divisional officer, issued prohibitory orders from July 2 to August 31 at tourist destinations in Maval to prevent overcrowding.

As per the order, entry for the tourists at Lion’s Point, Tiger Point, and Shivling Point will be banned from 6 pm to 6 am. Entry for tourists is banned on the left side of the Bhushi dam (forest area) and also the railway guest house.

Entry is also banned to the interior area of three waterfalls in front of the Sahara Bridge. Parking vehicles here is also banned.

A forest guard should be stationed at Lion’s Point, Tiger Point, Shivling Point between 6 pm and 6 am to monitor tourist movement.

Pramod Karegaonkar, secretary at Travel Forum of Maharashtra (TFM), said, “We welcome the move taken by the district administration and there should be some restrictions to avoid mishaps, but tourists visit these spots to enjoy the sunrise and sunset so the timing can be extended to 7pm to 7am.”

Restrictions at tourist spots in Pune district

*No entry from 6 pm to 6 am

*Not more than five people allowed to gather

*Vehicle parking is not allowed in a radius of 1 km from the waterfall

*Not allowed to enter in deep water

*Not allowed to play loud music and restrictions on pollution of water bodies

*Consumption and sale of liquor is banned

*Not allowed to take selfies/photos at dangerous sites like waterfall, landslide-prone sites