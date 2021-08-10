Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Mumbai, Pune demands opening up of local trains

Thackeray on August 8 announced that all those in Mumbai who are fully vaccinated, completed 14-day period after their second dose, can apply for special railway pass for local trains.
By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Only persons employed for essential services board the Pune- Lonavla local at Chinchwad on Tuesday. Pune residents seek opening up of local trains like in Mumbai. (HT)

PUNE: Following chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement that all those persons in Mumbai who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can resume local train travel, residents of Pune district are demanding the same relaxation.

Thackeray on August 8 announced that all those in Mumbai who are fully vaccinated and have completed the 14-day period after their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can apply on a specially-created application (app) for a special railway pass on their smartphones. However, the scenario in Pune is different.

Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division, said, “Currently, approximately 3,500 to 4,000 people are travelling every day via local trains. Once the decision is made by the state government, we will then plan accordingly.”

Harsha Shah, chairperson, Railway Pravasi Group, said, “Why is Pune being given step-motherly treatment? If locals can start in Mumbai, they should be started for all in Pune as well; we are ready to follow all instructions. People from the Pune district who travel every day to Daund, Ranjangaon, Chakan, Dehu and other places for work have been spending twice the amount of money on transport. The government should think about it seriously.”

Only eight trains have been allowed between Pune and Lonavla, that too for essential services due to Covid restrictions. Not only Pune to Lonavla, but Pune to Daund also sees heavy traffic with people returning to their offices facing severe logjams. An office-goer who has to travel from Khadki to Daund every day said, “I don’t feel like riding a two-wheeler as it is not a safe option but am still doing it as we are no longer allowed to work from home. Like Mumbai, local trains should be opened for the common public in Pune as well.”

Meanwhile, the railways are keeping track of bogus passengers who are trying to travel by train despite being ineligible due to Covid regulations. “Once the person is caught without an id, s/he will not be allowed to complete the journey. Generally we find 15 such cases every day. The government should allow the general public to travel now,” said a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) on condition of anonymity at Chinchwad station on Tuesday.

