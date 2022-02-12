After Somaiya’s allegations on jumbo hospitals, PMRDA, divisional commissioner give clarification

PUNE: Pune divisional commissioner and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have rejected the allegations raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the jumbo Covid hospital project and appointment of Lifeline Hospital Management Services. They said that the agency was blacklisted after a probe.

Recently BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visited PMRDA and Pune Municipal Corporation offices and questioned the functioning of Lifeline Hospital agency monitoring the jumbo facility during the first wave of Covid pandemic.

“I have written to the authorities and filed a police complaint with Shivajinagar police station demanding criminal case against the agency who cheated the government and is responsible for Covid deaths in Pune,” Somaiya said.

Later, guardian minister Ajit Pawar said, “Only administrative officers were involved in the establishment of jumbo hospitals in Pune and there was no political representation. PMRDA will provide information about it.”

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase in a press statement said, “The appointment of Lifeline Hospital Management Services was carried out as per legal norms by an executive committee formed by divisional commissioner. PMC and PCMC commissioners, district collector and other officers were part of the committee.”

According to the statement, the tender was advertised in prominent media and five agencies submitted their plan. Lifeline agency was awarded the Shivajinagar jumbo hospital project as it quoted the lowest price. Firm with second lowest price was given Pimpri-Chinchwad jumbo hospital. Lifeline had earlier managed jumbo hospital in Mumbai.”

A statement issued by the divisional commissioner’ office reads, “Lifeline was given the project after considering its experience. Later, after finding some error on scrutiny, the agency was given a show cause notice and blacklisted on September 9, 2020. PMRDA also seized Rs25 lakh which was provided as deposit.”

Diwase said, “Later, Medbros Healthcare company was asked to manage Shivajinagar jumbo hospital. During the pandemic and monsoon, the administration strictly followed Covid norms and ensured Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad jumbo hospitals run smoothly.”

