After state govt, private medical colleges come forward to accommodate Ukraine-returned students
PUNE Even as the state government is planning to allow the Ukraine-returned students to continue their education in medical colleges in Maharashtra, private colleges have now come forward expressing willingness to accommodate these students, one such being MIT college.
Rahul V Karad, managing trustee and executive president of MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions, said, “The ongoing crisis in Ukraine has brought to the fore the much debatable but generally dormant issue of medical education in India. Following the Russian invasion of that country, thousands of Indian students studying medicine in various cities of Ukraine have left the country and their MBBS courses midway and consequently, their future education is now in jeopardy.”
Karad said that he will volunteer to accommodate some of these Ukraine-returned students in two medical colleges located at MIMER Talegaon and MIMSR Latur if the government of India grants special provisions and flexibility in the existing admission norms, including the intake of medical colleges. Karad urged the Centre to consider his proposal and hoped that if the government amended and made this special provision, many medical colleges in the country would be happy to volunteer for this cause and would offer lateral admissions to these students.
There are 1,000 to 2,000 students from Maharashtra studying medicine in Ukraine, which is facing an invasion from Russia. Many of these students now face a bleak future. Last week, minister for medical education Amit Deshmukh said that the government has asked the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to contact the universities in Ukraine to check if Indian students can continue their medical education as exchange students in medical colleges in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra has a total of 44 medical colleges that are run by the state government; civic bodies such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC); private institutions; central institutions; and minority-run institutions. Between them, the 44 medical colleges in the state have a total of 6,750 seats for the MBBS course. A total 43 colleges also have 3,171 post-graduate seats. Apart from this, Maharashtra also has 10 deemed universities which offer medical education. Admissions to the medicine course in India are conducted based on scores secured in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (UG).
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.
-
'Unhappy with my performance; 40s, 50s are nothing': Axed IND star plans return
A star promising batter, who currently is not part of any Indian team is hoping to put up a good show in the Ranji Trophy, hoping to make a comeback to the national team soon.