After temp drop, clear skies make Pune sizzle at +40°C

Published on Apr 17, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE After a brief spell of cloudy weather conditions, which gave respite from scotching heat, the temperature in the Pune city will again rise to 40 degrees Celsius and sky is expected to remain clear, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the day was 39.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius. However, it was cloudy all afternoon across the city.

“With north westerly dry and hot winds prevailing over the state, temperature at most of the places in the state will remain near 40 degrees Celsius or more,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune.

Since April 12, the temperature of the city has been hovering around 38 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Vidarbha continued to face intense heat conditions as Chandrapur registered the highest temperature in the state with 44 degrees Celsius, however, in central Maharashtra, temperature at most places remained under 40 degrees Celsius.

“Temperature is expected to rise across central Maharashtra from April 17 at few places, in ghat areas there is a possibility of light rains,” said the official from IMD.

No rainfall or thunderstorm in Pune

With few other parts of the state receiving light rains, Pune has not received any rains during the month of April.

“Light rain activity continues to elude Pune city as there are no chances of rainfall till April 22. With no system getting formed over Pune, the city has not received any rainfall. No rain activity is expected next week,” said Kashyapi.

