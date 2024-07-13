After typhoid outbreak, PMC to map cases across Pune city

Following the typhoid outbreak at Sadanandnagar building in Mangalwar Peth, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has decided to map the fever cases reported across the city. The officials will soon hold a meeting with private practitioners directing them to notify typhoid cases on priority to implement measures to control further disease spread. The civic body reported typhoid outbreak at Sadanandnagar Building with over 600 houses on June 10. Between June 15 and July 12, 26 children aged 2-11 years were admitted to the paediatric ward of Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body reported typhoid outbreak at Sadanandnagar Building with over 600 houses on June 10. Between June 15 and July 12, 26 children aged 2-11 years were admitted to the paediatric ward of Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH). At least 23 kids are from Sadanandnagar and one patient each from Kondhwa, Mundhwa and Raviwar Peth, said officials.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, PMC assistant health officer, said water samples of two tanks at the building were found to be contaminated and disinfected by chlorination. The water sample reports received on Friday stated it safe for consumption. “We will again distribute disinfectant to use in drinking water. Symptomatic patients will be referred to KNH hospital,” he said.

A senior PMC doctor on anonymity said, “16 of 26 children tested positive for typhoid through Widal test and blood culture. Few adults have also tested positive from the same affected area.”

Dr Dighe said ward medical officers (WMO) have been asked to hold meeting with general practitioners and report cases.

Dr Smita Sangade, paediatrician at KNH, said all patients had common symptoms like stomach ache, nausea, diarrhoea, fatigue and persistent fever. “All patients were provided antibiotics and symptomatic treatment. They were monitored for 14 days, which is the incubation period of typhoid fever, and discharged.”

Typhoid fever is a life-threatening infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. It is usually spread through contaminated food or water. Once Salmonella Typhi bacteria are ingested, they multiply and spread into the bloodstream.