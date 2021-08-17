Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Against MVA’s stand, PMC approves offline JICA tendering process
pune news

Against MVA’s stand, PMC approves offline JICA tendering process

PUNE: The BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved to float the tender for the river rejuvenation project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), offline
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:44 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: The BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved to float the tender for the river rejuvenation project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), offline. The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government had suggested global tendering online as a cost-saving measure.

While the Centre will provide 1,000 crore for the project, the estimated cost of the plan has touched 1,700 crore and PMC has to bear the remaining expenditure.

The opposition parties have criticised BJP’s decision.

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “The Centre that promotes transparency and ‘Digital India’ has given nod to PMC to float tender offline. It even agreed to purchase machinery running on old technology for sewage treatment. We asked the BJP to go for online tendering as it will save money because PMC has to cover the additional cost.”

PMC had to cancel the previous tendering process as bidders quoted inflated cost. Meanwhile, a civic official on condition of anonymity, said that as JICA is funding the project, it is mandatory to hire their technology.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP