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Agharkar Institute gets national repository status

The designation covers two key facilities at ARI, the MACS Collection of Microorganisms and the National Fungal Culture Collection of India, recognising their role in preserving and documenting the country’s microbial and fungal diversity.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:02 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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Pune: In a significant boost to scientific research and biodiversity conservation, the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, has been designated as a national repository under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The notification was issued on April 7, 2026, by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in consultation with the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA).

Agharkar Institute gets national repository status

The designation covers two key facilities at ARI, the MACS Collection of Microorganisms and the National Fungal Culture Collection of India, recognising their role in preserving and documenting the country’s microbial and fungal diversity.

Under Section 39 of the Act, the Centre may notify institutions as repositories for various biological resources. These facilities ensure the safe custody of materials, including voucher specimens, and support the documentation of newly discovered species, as well as the resources used in research and commercial applications.

Prashant K. Dhakephalkar, director of ARI, told HT, “We are deeply honoured that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has designated the MACS Collection of Microorganisms and the National Fungal Culture Collection at Agharkar Research Institute as National Repositories under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. This recognition affirms our long-standing expertise in microbial and fungal preservation, strengthening our commitment to safeguarding India’s biological wealth for research, agriculture, healthcare, and industry. ARI repositories will safeguard and preserve India’s microbial heritage, including industrially important extremophiles and obligate anaerobic microorganisms.”

 
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