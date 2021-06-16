Agitation on Maratha quota begins in Kolhapur

PUNE: Leaders across all party lines extended support to the state-wide agitation launched by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati at Kolhapur on Wednesday.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha launched the rally with its first sit-in agitation at Kolhapur under the leadership of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati who is nominated by BJP as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadhi’s (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar participated in the sit-in agitation in support for reservation for Marathas.

Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil attended the sit-in agitation. Patil said, “We will support every move to get reservation for Marathas. As a citizen of Kolhapur I am present here, but I will also express my stand in Pune as I am the city’s elected representative.”

Elected representatives from Kolhapur district participated in the agitation.

Kolhapur district guardian minister Satej Patil said, “The Maharashtra government is positive about Maratha reservation and related demands. The state government would take all necessary steps towards it. It is my appeal that Sambhajiraje and their representatives should come to Mumbai and discuss their demands with the chief Minister and state government.”

Rural development minister Hasan Musrif said, “It is accepted by all that the Marathas need reservation. Our government would ensure it and take whatever steps needed to address the reservation issue.”

All MPs and MLAs from Kolhapur district attended the first sit-in.

Sambhajiraje said, “The Maratha Kranti Morcha had organised a march earlier also. There is no need to hold rallies every time. It is time the elected representatives from all parties express their stand. Now elected members would speak and we would listen.”

Huge gathering in the face of Covid protocol

A large number of people attended the sit-in agitation, despite authorities’ plea to follow Covid norms. Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati said, “By considering Covid-19, we had appealed to the people from neighbouring districts not to come to Kolhapur. This is not a rally or march. It’s just a sit-in agitation where elected representatives would speak and people will listen. We even instructed the participants to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.”