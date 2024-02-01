Agriculture College gives two internal road options to PMRDA for public travel

After the intervention of MLA Siddharth Shirole, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials on Tuesday visited the internal road at Agriculture College campus for its plan to divert traffic Ganeshkhind Road. According to the traffic department officials, opening the internal road could lead to 25% reduction in vehicle movement on Ganeshkhind Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMRDA is constructing a double-decker flyover for the Pune Metro 3 project at Acharya Anand Rishiji Chowk (Savitribai Phule Pune Vidyapeeth Chowk) and the internal road at Agriculture College will provide an alternate route for commuters travelling from Deccan, Fergusson College Road to Bhosalenagar, Khadki, Bopodi, and Aundh thereby reduce travel time and ease congestion around SPPU Circle and nearby areas.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on January 21 instructed officials to open the college’s internal road from Mhasoba Gate to Sinchannagar (Bhosalenagar). As no step was taken to open this stretch for public traffic, Shirole told Pawar about public inconvenience.

“I also told PMRDA officials about the issue, and the latter arranged a visit on Tuesday besides assuring us to take a decision soon,” he said.

Rajkumar Shere, inspector, Pune Traffic Department said, “PMRDA, traffic department and Agriculture College officials visited the stretch. The college officials requested PMRDA officials not to use the main road as it will affect the movement of 800 students studying visiting the campus daily. They gave us two other roads — from RBI building adjacent to Ganeshkhind Road and from Wakdewadi side. PMRDA’s chief superintendent engineer Rinaj Pathan said a final call will be taken soon.”

According to the traffic department officials, opening the internal road could lead to 25% reduction in vehicle movement on Ganeshkhind Road.