Agriculture exhibition from March 6-10

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Pune: The Pune Agriculture College will host an agriculture exhibition at its campus in Shivajinagar between March 6 and March 10.

Pune Agriculture College will host an agriculture exhibition at its campus in Shivajinagar between March 6 and March 10. (AFP FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
According to a statement released by the college, the exhibition is a good opportunity for farmers to know new technologies and good practices in the agriculture sector. The college has developed plots where farmers and students can see live demonstrations. Benefits of artificial intelligence, use of internet and mobile technology in the agriculture sector will be showcased at the event apart from farmer equipment and machineries.

