Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Ahead of elections, all parties except Congress oppose Taljai hill development plan
pune news

Ahead of elections, all parties except Congress oppose Taljai hill development plan

Taljai Hill Development Project has caught the attention of all political parties ahead of the civic polls even as the Congress finds itself cornered
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Visitors at Taljai hill. The Taljai Hill Development Project has caught the attention of all political parties ahead of the civic polls even as the Congress finds itself cornered. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

PUNE: The Taljai Hill Development Project submitted to the standing committee by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for approval has caught the attention of all political parties ahead of the civic polls even as the Congress finds itself cornered.

Besides residents and environmentalists, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) too have opposed the project.

Earlier on Wednesday, residents met and requested state environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray to save the Taljai hill as PMC plans to execute the hill project at a cost of Rs120 crore. The minister promised to study the project and take necessary action.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Subhash Jagtap, who has been opposing the proposal for past two years, said, “I took steps to develop the hill and will not allow PMC to execute the plan and ruin the green belt. The 107-acre land was acquired during my tenure and we carried out extensive plantation on the hill.”

RELATED STORIES

On the other hand, Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “The project is presented by the municipal commissioner. Post the inauguration of Sa Du Shinde cricket stadium, the project proposal report has been put up at various spots on the hill and nearby area. Even as the plan awaits PMC’s approval, yet some people are saying that many trees will be cut. The work at Pachgaon Parvati hill is carried out by the forest department and not PMC.”

The stand of Congress has not convinced other parties and residents. Sensing growing opposition from locals, MNS submitted a letter to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar urging him not to execute the project.

BJP corporator Mahesh Wable has also opposed the proposal and joined a signature campaign carried out last week by citizens. He said that while carrying out any work, citizens and local members should be taken into confidence.”

The land mass

The land protected by fence is owned by the forest department. The area in front of Taljai temple, including the temple, Sa Du Shinde stadium, Taljai water tank is falling under the 107-acre acquired by PMC.

How the land got acquired

According to NCP member Subhash Jagtap, there were 130 bungalow plots and 66 amenity plots approved in the 1942 layout. In 1982, this area was declared as hilltop hillslope (HTHS) with permission of four per cent construction.

Jagtap said, “When I was the PMC standing committee chairman, I put up a proposal to acquire this HTHS land by PMC and make it Taljai hill to keep the area green. The then district collector Madhukar Kokate was not ready to publish the order. Guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed Kokate to acquire the land and issue the order.”

PMC started land acquisition process in 2003 and completed it in 2005 by paying Rs27 crore as compensation as per the HTHS rule. However, seven plot owners went to court. Later, PMC developed an oxygen park reservation on the plot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Qualify for 2024 Olympics to get 5 lakh from PMC

Gang of six, including woman, in custody for night robberies in Pune

Pune to Lonavla route: Six local trains to run from October 1

September sees 13,160 cases against errant autorickshaw drivers in Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP