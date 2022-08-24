Ahead of festive season, Pune FDA seize harmful vanaspati oil worth 7 lakh

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Pune on Tuesday took action against harmful Vanaspati oil (Dalda) sellers. It has seized products worth ₹738,496 from the sellers.

As an initiative ahead of the festive season, the FDA will keep a close watch on food items like sweets, cooking oil and other items as the sale of these items increase during the festive season.

Sanjay Naragude, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA said that the department will keep a close watch on the sellers and dealers.

Earlier, FDA had taken the samples of the two products namely ‘Puff Vanaspati (Great Chef)’ and ‘Puff Vanaspati (Century)’. “We received a food analysis report on these items on August 22. The report stated that the said sample of Vanaspati oil (Dalda) contained elements which are hazardous to human health. On the basis of this report, FDA seized 1,288 kg of Puff Vanaspati (Great Chef) worth ₹300,529 and 2,053 kg of Vanaspati (Century Puff) worth ₹437,966. The products are worth a total of ₹738,496 which was seized from the wholesaler of market yard,” said Nargude.

He added that more products were seized from distributors.

“After seizing spurious products from the wholesalers, FDA also seized 478 kg of ‘Puff Vanaspati (Great Chef)’ worth ₹66,976 and 1,873 kg of ‘Puff Vanaspati (Century)’ worth ₹2,52,909 from the distributor. Total ₹3,19,885 of products were seized from the distributors,” said Naragude.

He also added that the FDA is keeping a vigil on sweets and other products during the festive season.

“FDA will keep a close watch on sellers and dealers of cooking oil, ghee, vanaspati oil (dalda), sweets, khawa, chickpea flour as festive season is approaching,” said Naragude.