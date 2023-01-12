Ahead of G20 Summit, R-Day celebrations, Pune police conduct combing ops

Ahead of the G20 Summit and Republic Day celebrations, the Pune city police carried out a massive combing operation and checked several sensitive and strategic locations from Wednesday 9 pm to Thursday 2 am. The combing operation was aimed at checking criminals on record, those on surveillance, wanted and absconding as well as externed.

The police checked 3,583 persons with criminal records and arrested 660 criminals, of whom 32 were arrested for the possession of firearms without a license, 29 under the Bombay Prohibition Act, and 10 under section 142 (penalty for entering the area without permission) of the Maharashtra Police Act. Action was also taken against 10 externed criminals.

The police constituted separate teams in the respective jurisdictions. They filed 49 cases under the Bombay Prohibition Act and during the search operation, seized country liquor worth ₹55,770. The police registered eight cases under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and arrested 14 persons. During the raid, the police seized gambling material and cash worth ₹38,445.

Whereas during the combing operation, the traffic police interrogated 841 vehicle drivers and collected ₹46,700 in fines from 77 offenders for violation of various traffic rules. During nakabandi, the Pune station unit interrogated 1,247 vehicle drivers and collected ₹14,000 in fines from 39 offenders. The police conducted search operations across 568 hotels and lodges and 160 state transport-, bus- and auto-rickshaw stands in the city.

Police commissioner Retesh Kumaar, joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokale monitored the operation. CP Kumaar said that such combing operations would continue in future as well to keep check on the law and order situation in the city.