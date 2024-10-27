Ahead of Maharashtra polls, family members turn political rivals for power 

The Maharashtra assembly elections have stirred fierce intra-family battles across the state, with at least six to seven constituencies witnessing family members vying against one another for power. The trend underscores how personal loyalties are clashing with political ambition. The assembly elections in Maharashtra are set for November 20, with vote counting on November 23, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In Vidarbha’s Aheri constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), a heated race is unfolding between Dharmarao Baba Atram and his daughter, Bhagyashree Atram-Halgekar. Descendants of the former Raja of Aheri, the Atrams are no strangers to power. Dharmarao’s nephew, Ambrishrao Atram, a former BJP minister, has joined the fray as an independent, adding to the intensity. Tensions are high after Dharmarao openly campaigned against Bhagyashree and her husband, urging voters to “throw them into the ‘Pranhita River’ over what he called a betrayal.

The Marathwada region too is witnessing a few such fights. In Nanded, former MP and BJP leader Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar joined Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction and secured a ticket for the Loha-Kandhar seat. He is contesting against his brother-in-law, Shyamsunder Shinde of the Peasant and Workers Party. Shinde, a former bureaucrat and sitting MLA, won in the previous assembly election with Chikhalikar’s backing. This time, however, family tensions surfaced after the two clashed during elections for the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), where both sides fiercely opposed each other.

Political observers commented that more parties this time has created more opportunities for these families to enter into the fray.

“The fragmentation of Maharashtra’s politics has benefited big political families who have been enjoying power for a long time,” said Abhay Deshpande, a political observer.

The family conflicts continue in Buldhana’s Sindhkhedraja constituency, where former minister Rajendra Shingane, who recently returned to the NCP (SP) faction, faces competition from his niece, Gayatri Shingane. Gayatri, who leads the NCP women’s wing in Buldhana, has been vocal about her disappointment.

“Is this the reward for our loyalty?” she questioned, frustrated by her uncle’s re-entry.

In Baramati, a high-profile battle is brewing as Ajit Pawar of the NCP faces off against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, from the NCP (SP) faction. After splitting from the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar joined the Mahayuti alliance and became Deputy Chief Minister, taking along 45 MLAs. Earlier, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, his wife Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, only to lose. Now, Baramati is witnessing yet another direct clash within the Pawar family, with analysts viewing this battle as critical for Ajit Pawar to cement his claim over the NCP’s future.

In other constituencies, similar family disputes are expected to unfold. In Beed, Jaydatta Kshirsagar may face his nephew, Sandeep Kshirsagar, from NCP (SP). In Ahmednagar’s city constituency, Sandip Kotkar is likely to file an independent nomination against his brother-in-law and sitting MLA Sangram Jagtap. In Chandwad, Nashik, the BJP’s nominee, Dr Rahul Aher, will confront his brother, Keda Aher, who has decided to run as a rebel candidate.

Mahesh Sane, a political analyst, said, “While these may appear as political battles, they’re often struggles to retain power within the family, resisting any outsider’s influence.”

These clashes highlight the intricate relationships shaping Maharashtra’s election landscape, as ambition often outpaces traditional loyalty.