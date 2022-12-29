Ahead of NY celebration, noise pollution control squad to keep check in Yerawada & Mundhwa

A flood of complaints from the residents of Kalyaninagar and Wadgaonsheri about the loud music being played by pubs and resto-bars in the area has prompted the Yerawada and Mundhwa police to deploy squads against all such establishments ahead of New Year celebrations.

Ajit Lakade, senior police inspector, Mundhwa and Uttam Chakre, police inspector for crime, Yerawada, said that they will each deploy three squads to control noise pollution on New Year’s eve. Each squad will comprise three constables, one police inspector and a noise pollution detector. The police will supervise hotels in their respective areas from 10 pm to 5.30 am. If the detector shows 10 decibels more than the recommended number for that zone, the sound systems of the concerned establishments will be seized.

Lakade said, “The offenders will be booked under section 3 (ambient air quality standards in respect of noise for different areas/zones), section 4 (responsibility as to enforcement of noise pollution control measures), section 5 (restrictions on the use of loudspeakers/public address system and sound producing instruments) of the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, and a court case will be filed against them.”

Whereas Chakre said, “In addition, they will be booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

Furthermore, Mundhwa will see a 30% increase in private police vehicles outside hotels on New Year’s Eve to prevent miscreants from causing traffic issues. Written notices have also been sent to all the hotels in the area urging them to follow noise pollution guidelines. Around 50 police staff will stand guard from ABC chowk to Koregaon park, six sub-inspectors will patrol ABC chowk, Tadi Gutta chowk, Mundhwa chowk, Keshavnagar and Jehangir chowk with two police inspectors to supervise the sub-inspectors.

Various housing societies in Kalyaninagar and Wadgaonsheri have lodged police complaints even as locals claim that the prolonged exposure to noise above permissible decibel levels has led to erratic sleep schedules, reduced concentration amongst children, and irregular blood pressure levels amongst senior citizens, particularly during weekends.

Aaditya Patil, a Kalyaninagar resident, said that while weekdays are peaceful, weekends have become a cause for concern. He lamented that police interventions only temporarily fix the problem while the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) refuses to respond despite repeated complaints. “Since the government relaxed timings for New Year celebrations, we are kind of concerned. It is okay for one day because it is a universal celebration, but we cannot adjust every day. It has become a habit to adjust our sleep timings with party timings,” Patil said.

On December 24, Team Swacch Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) had helped arrange a meeting between Kalyaninagar residents and Lakade to tackle the issue. Jaffar Iqbal, member of TSKN, said, “If the number of noise complaints rises even after New Year’s, all the housing societies have planned to approach the PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, police commissioner Ritesh Kumar, and DCP (traffic) Vijay Magar. This time, we will enforce strict action.”

Meanwhile, Lakade assured that cases have been filed against the errant establishments including Westin, Unwind Spring, One Lawns, Nightriders, High Spirit, Agent Jack Barr and Drunk’n Panda for breaching noise pollution norms.