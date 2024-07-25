Ahead of President’s visit, schools in Lavale to be closed 

Ahead of President Draupadi Murmu’s scheduled Pune visit on July 29, Pune District Collector Suhas Divase has issued orders for the schools and colleges to be closed in Lavale from 7 am to 1 pm. These orders have been issued to ensure the President’s security arrangements are as per the protocol. President Murmu will be in the city to attend the 21st convocation ceremony of Symbiosis International Deemed University at Lavale. These orders have been issued to ensure the President’s security arrangements are as per the protocol. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Collector Divase has also issued orders for the Pune district that drones, paragliders and all types of balloons and remote-controlled aircraft flying will be banned from July 28 midnight to July 29 midnight. Any person found violating these orders will be prosecuted.

Following schools will remain closed: Periwinkle English Medium School Sus, Dolphin English Medium School Tapkir Basti, Vidya Valley School Sus, Srinivas Pre Primary School, Nanasaheb Sasar Building Sus, Aditya Pre Primary School, Parkhe Vasti Susgaon, Poddar Jumbo Kids Susgaon, Tree House Secondary School, Parkhe Vasti Susgaon, Orchid International School Susgaon, Zilla Parishad School Susgaon Kaman, Sanskarodaya Primary School, Shitala Devi Nagar, Little Berries Pre Primary School Thaksen Nagar, Kidzi Pre Primary School Susgaon, Shree Vidya Pre Primary School and Dhruva Global School.