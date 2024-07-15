Ahmednagar district admin to investigate non-creamy layer certificate issued to IAS trainee Puja Khedkar

District collector of Ahmednagar S Salimath said that a comprehensive probe will be carried out and that he has instructed the Pathardi sub-divisional officer to preserve all records pertaining to the non-creamy certificate issued to controversial probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar. Puja had first used a non-creamy layer certificate during her medical college admission at Pune-based Navale College. (HT FILE)

Puja’s father, Dilip Khedkar, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar, in his affidavit claimed he and his wife’s assets are worth ₹58 crore while his daughter owns property worth ₹22 crore and an annual income of up to ₹43 lakh.

The income limit for the non-creamy layer under Other Backward Class (OBC) is ₹8 lakh per annum, which has raised questions over the benefits availed by Puja to secure a position in the IAS.

Puja had first used a non-creamy layer certificate during her medical college admission at Pune-based Navale College.

According to Salimath, so far, no one has approached them from the committee appointed by the Centre, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) or state government. “However, considering the probe which is underway, we are keeping things ready,” said Salimath.

Earlier on Thursday, Centre formed a single-member panel to check the “candidature claims and other details” of Puja, who allegedly misused the disability and OBC quota to secure a position in the IAS.

Prasad Mate, sub-divisional officer Pathardi, said, “We have received orders from the collector to keep all documents ready. We will start the work from Monday and keep the required documents handy.”

An officer from Ahmednagar district administration requesting anonymity said, “There are chances that Puja might have obtained the non-creamy layer certificate from another district by submitting documents issued by Ahmednagar district administration.”

Elaborating on the procedure of issuing the creamy layer certificate, an officer quoted above said that, a caste certificate and income certificate are required to get a non-ceremony layer certificate. For the income certificate, individuals have to approach the village talathi and need to submit a self-declaration income certificate form at the talathi office.

Acting on the self-declaration form signed by the talathi, tahasildar can issue a non-creamy layer certificate.

“While issuing non-creamy layer certificates, the self-declaration income form is vital and has to be verified by village talathi. If there is a discrepancy in actual income and creamy layer certificate then concerned talathi will be held responsible for it,” he said.

Salimath also said that he has asked the district civil hospital to verify if the documents were issued to Khedkar.

Dr Sanjay Ghogare, district civil surgeon, said, “We have issued disability certificates to Puja, and we have an entry in our book regarding the same. Now we are searching ‘medical report’ based on which these certificates were issued.’’