AI-generated tiger sighting video sparks panic in Karad; teen detained, later released

Pune: An artificial intelligence-generated video, falsely claiming the presence of a tiger in Mujawar Colony, a residential area in Karad tehsil of Satara district, triggered panic among residents on Wednesday. The video was widely circulated on social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, leading to fear and confusion in the area.

Acting swiftly to curb the misinformation, the forest department traced the person who allegedly created and circulated the fake video. According to forest officials, the video was shared by a teenaged resident of Mujawar Colony, who is suspected to have used AI technology to fabricate the tiger sighting. A forest team visited the area and carried out a detailed verification.

In an official statement, the Satara forest department clarified that after examining CCTV footage from the locality and conducting field inquiries, no evidence of a tiger’s movement was found. Officials also confirmed that none of the local residents had actually seen a tiger.

The video has been forwarded to the Karad cyber crime department for technical analysis and further examination of the digital content.

Rohan Bhate, honorary wildlife warden, Satara, said the teenager who created the video was detained by forest officials for questioning. “A detailed inquiry was conducted. However, considering that the boy is a teenager and currently pursuing college studies, the department has decided not to register a case against him. He was given a strict warning and released on January 30,” Bhate said.

The forest department has appealed to citizens not to believe or forward unverified messages or videos related to wildlife sightings, cautioning that such rumours can cause unnecessary panic and disrupt public order.