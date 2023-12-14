Air Chief articulates strategic vision of agile and adaptive air force

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, on Thursday, articulated the vision of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as laid down in the latest edition of IAF’s doctrine (2023) viz; “To be an agile and adaptive Air Force that provides decisive aerospace power in furtherance of our national interests”.

The Air Chief delivered the General BC Joshi memorial lecture at Savitribai Phule University (SPPU) in Pune where he spoke on “Transformation of IAF into a Contemporary and Future Ready Aerospace Force”.

To be able to do so, the CAS brought out that the IAF needs to ‘See first and see the farthest, reach first and reach the fastest, hit first and hit the hardest’. He also brought out IAF’s contribution to nation-building highlighting the sterling role played by IAF towards humanitarian assistance and disaster relief during natural calamities and evacuation of Indian diaspora from conflict zones.

The focal point of his strategic vision integrates cutting-edge technologies to bolster IAF’s operational capabilities. The air chief highlighted the importance of acquiring state-of-the-art equipment and platforms to ensure air superiority in the region including airborne and unmanned platforms, sensors, communication, and electronic warfare systems.

