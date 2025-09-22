Airport police book bizman for carrying revolver

puneletters@hindustantimes.com Pune, India - Nov. 1, 2019: Dog squad check the luggage of the passengers at Pune railway station, after RDX was found in an unknown luggage at Delhi airport in Pune, India, on Friday, November 1, 2019. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The Airport Police on Saturday booked a 63-year-old contractor and politician from Solapur for allegedly attempting to travel with a licensed firearm and ammunition on a flight from Pune to Varanasi in violation of Civil Aviation and Arms regulations.

The incident occurred on Friday, September 19, at Lohegaon Airport’s Level 2B screening point under Zone IV of the city police commissionerate. A formal complaint was lodged the following day under relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act, 1951 (Section 30).

The accused has been identified as Chandrakant Prabhakar Bagal, a resident of Gadegaon, Pandharpur, in Solapur district. According to police, Bagal was found in possession of a licensed Indian made revolver model NP FG 1576, 32 MK1 FIELD GKANPUR 2002, along with five live cartridges during routine baggage screening.

The complaint was filed by Sujit Balaji Kagane (34), who was on duty at the screening point as part of a security detail for Flight 6E 672 scheduled to depart for Varanasi at around 11.40 am. Police said the weapon was seized, and a notice was issued to the accused, Bagal.

As per the complaint, Bagal failed to declare the weapon at the security checkpoint, a mandatory requirement under the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) circular.

Further, authorities said the license for the weapon is valid only within Maharashtra, while Bagal intended to carry the firearm to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, thereby violating licensing terms.

Senior police officials confirmed that an FIR has been registered and the matter is under investigation.