Ajit Pawar approves land acquisition for MSRDC’s Pune ring project

Finance Minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday gave a nod for the Pune Ring Road project and approved land acquisition along 170 kilometres of area.

The total project cost of this road is ₹26,000 crore and will be constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

A total of 1,822 hector land is required for this project.

The MSRDC had already floated the request for proposal for selection of the consultant for providing assistance in land acquisition proceedings and related activities for the construction of the ring road.

Pawar said in his budget speech, “A large number of passengers and goods are transported from other parts of the state as well as from the Konkan, Marathwada and North Maharashtra via Pune. This puts a huge strain on the traffic of Pune city. To avoid this, it is necessary to undertake the construction of the ring road around Pune in order to save fuel and time. For this, the work of the Pune ring route will be taken on an eight-lane circular road with an estimated cost of ₹26,000 crore. The total construction will be around 170 km and the land acquisition work will be undertaken this year.”

MSRDC stated, “The Pune ring road is a proposed circular outer road for the Pune Metropolitan region, the decision was taken on June 2007. In the earlier stage, the proposed ring road was widening of the existing outer ring road but later it is modified and decided to align away from the city considering future growth and development of the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR).

MSRDC proposes development in two packages

Package 1: 90 kilometres starting from Khed Shivapur on NH4, popularly known as Satara road and culminating at Urse on Mumbai-Pune Expressway via Bhivari (Pune Baramati Road), Wadki (Saswad Road), Theur (Solapur Road), Lonikand (Ahmedngar Road), Kuruli (Nashik Road) and Talegaon (Old Mumbai Pune Road)

Package 2: 85 kilometres

Khed Shivapur (Satara Road), and culminating at Urse on Mumbai Pune expressway via Malkhed (Pune Panshet Road), Muttha Village (Pune- Lavasa Road), Ghotavade Phata (Paud Road).

BOX 2

Details of land acquisition

(Eastern Part- Phase 1)

Taluka/ villages affected/ area in Hectors

Maval/9/171.71

Khed/10/298.53

Haveli/15/291.40

Bhor/5/141.48

Purandar/7/165

Western Part - Phase 2

Bhor/5/108.10

Haveli/9/239.96

Mulshi/14/272.41

Maval/6/133.45

Total 80 villages will be affected, and land required is at 1,822.24 hector