Ajit Pawar inspects riverfront project

PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed to take necessary care of flood-like situation while executing the riverfront recce.

The guardian minister went to Bund Garden to inspect the completed 300-meter patch. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar on Saturday morning visited the riverfront project and took the review of progress. He visited the spot at 6 AM along with the officers.

Pawar said, “The work of the riverfront project is satisfactory. But if there are floods in the future mainly near Bund Garden, water should get discharged quickly near Bund Garden.”

The Mula Mutha riverside project is being carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Work on the project has begun between Sangam Bridge and Bund Garden, as well as between Bund Garden and Mundhwa.

Pawar said, “While doing plantation in the vicinity, do the local species and put the names of these trees in English and Marathi language as citizens would be able to identify these trees.”

It’s worth noting that when Pawar was with Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposed the initiative. The NCP was divided into two groups: those who supported the proposal and those who opposed it. Despite disagreements, NCP voted in favour of this initiative in PMC.

This project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following that, NCP leader Sharad Pawar expressed reservations over the proposal.

