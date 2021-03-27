Ajit Pawar instructs Pune civic body to prepare time-bound plan to minimise water leakage

PUNE Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials to provide a time-bound programme (every month) to minimise water leakage as per Maharashtra Water Resources Regulation Authority.

In the canal committee meeting, Pawar has given instructions to PMC officials on Friday.

During the review of water availability in four dams from which Pune district, including Pune city, gets water for drinking and agricultural purposes, Pawar also instructed PMC officials to prepare a time-bound plan about water usage.

Khadakwasla irrigation division officials, meanwhile, demanded to reduce the water quota of PMC from Khadakwasla dam as the municipal corporation is getting 2.50 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water from Bhama-Askhed dam.

On this issue, city mayor Murlidhar Mohol took objection and said, “PMC is demanding 18.50 TMC water as the city’s population has increased. However, the irrigation department has not approved the 18.50 TMC water quota to the city. They have not signed a contract for the same and are still supplying only 11.50 TMC water as per an agreement signed in 2001.”

He further said, “PMC is trying to minimise water leakages with the help of 24x7 water supply scheme and river rejuvenation project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). So, the irrigation department’s demand to cut down 2.50 TMC water from Khadakwasla dam is not feasible.”